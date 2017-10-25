West Suffolk MP meets roads minister on danger routes

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock and South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer have secured a meeting with Roads Minster to discuss dangerous roads in their constituencies.

When they meet Jesse Norman, the two MPs want to discuss the A11 Fiveways roundabout at Barton mills, Newmarket’s A14/A142 junction and the A1307 between Haverhill and Cambridge.

The A1307 between Haverhill and Cambridge

Matt Hancock said: “The A14/A142 junction and the A1307 are both extremely dangerous, as evidenced by the countless number of serious and deadly accidents in both locations over the past several years.

“Fiveways is notorious to the thousands of people who use the roundabout every day – it is dangerous, confusing, and very often congested and gridlocked.

“I look forward to working with both Lucy Frazer and Jesse Norman to come up with solutions to these problematic roads.

“I have been working closely with the A1307 Strategy Board and will keep pushing for improvements until we get the safe roads that motorists deserve.

“I would also welcome any comments from my constituents regarding these issues, so they may be passed on to the minister.”