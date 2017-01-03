West Suffolk Hospital ward closed by norovirus

Ward G4 at West Suffolk Hospital has closed to new admissions after two cases of norovirus have been confirmed.

Two further suspected cases on ward F5 are currently being investigated.

Norovirus is a highly contagious diarrhoea and vomiting virus and anyone visiting has been urged to take extra care to wash their hands with soap and water both on arrival and when leaving the ward, while anyone who has shown symptoms of the virus has been asked to stay away.

Rowan Procter, chief nurse at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We would advise anyone who has had diarrhoea or vomiting to stay away from the hospital for at least 48 hours after they have recovered, even if they feel better. Otherwise they run the risk of unknowingly passing the highly contagious illness on to someone who is already sick.

“Anyone who visits the hospital should be vigilant and take care to clean their hands. If they are visiting the affected ward, they should use soap and water when they arrive and before they leave as alcohol gel is not effective against this virus.”

Good hand hygiene can help to limit the spread of the infection.

The hospital says if you have norovirus, the best thing you can do is rest, and take plenty of non-caffeinated drinks to avoid dehydration.

Do not visit your GP surgery or an emergency department. You should recover naturally at home with no specific treatment, although over the counter medicines, such as rehydration powders and paracetamol, can help to alleviate symptoms.

If you are worried about your symptoms you can ring NHS 111 or visit your local pharmacy. They will be able to provide advice, especially for those who are at greater risk of dehydration from diarrhoea and vomiting, such as children under the age of five or the elderly.

For more information and advice about winter illnesses, visit www.nhs.uk/staywell