West Suffolk Hospital volunteers celebrate record-breaking year

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) has thanked more than 400 volunteers who gave a record-breaking 47,358 hours of time to the hospital last year.

This year, 49 long service awards were handed out by trust chairman Roger Quince, to volunteers, who, between them, have given 530 years of service.

From left to right, Jackie Kershaw, Freddie Allum and Joshua Hayden, joint winners of the Dr Damian Kershaw Award, and Angela Pearce

About 30 students who completed the trust’s six month student volunteer programme last year received a service badge.

Joshua Hayden and Freddie Allum were joint winners of the Dr Damian Kershaw Award, named after a former volunteer who died aged 28.

Dr Kershaw’s mother, Jackie said: “All the students agree that volunteering can be life changing and enhancing.”

For information about volunteering at the WSFT, contact the team on 01284 713169