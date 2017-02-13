West Row woman died of industrial disease, finds inquest

A woman contracted a fatal disease from washing her husband’s asbestos-contaminated work clothes, an inquest has heard.

Retired chef Jill Moore, 71, died on November 11 last year after being diagnosed with the asbestos-related condition mesothelioma in May 2014.

Today the inquest at Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich was told that Mrs Moore previously lived in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, but had moved to be cared for by her family in Hurdle Drove, West Row.

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Kevin McCarthy said examination of Mrs Moore’s own work record showed no evidence she was ever exposed to asbestos.

But, for 20 years, her late husband Brian had come into contact with asbestos materials in brakes and clutches as part of his work as a vehicle mechanic.

Mr McCarthy said Mrs Moore had spoken of washing her husband’s work clothes twice weekly and shaking dust from his overalls.

In 2014, after going to her GP, she was diagnosed as suffering from mesothelioma and told she might only have six months to live.

Mr McCarthy said a family statement described Mrs Moore as ‘tenacious, full of life and a fighter’.

He recorded a conclusion that Mrs Moore died as a result of an industrial disease.