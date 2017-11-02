'We will do better' pledges embattled Newmarket nursery

The owner of a Newmarket nursery has pledged he and his staff will do everything in their power to improve it in the wake of a second damning report by government inspectors.

Darren Young, director of Clip Clop Day Nursery, in Old Station Road, said action had already been taken to address immediate concerns raised by the most recent Ofsted inspection last month which led to an ‘inadequate’ rating.

In particular, inspector Jill Hardaker had pointed to an incident during the inspection when staff had failed to spot that a child had ‘put a cord of a blind around their neck’ and she had had to take action to safeguard the child.

Mr Young said: “The report said the child had the cord round their neck. We would slightly disagree in that the child had the cord in their hand near their neck, however the fact that the cord was there was still unacceptable.

“It was an isolated incident but our risk assessments have all been updated and the blind has been removed."

