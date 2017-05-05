Warrior queen to feature in Exning school mural

Warrior Queen Boudicca will feature in a new piece of artwork to commemorate new buildings at Exning Primary School.

And to help with the work, the school has been awarded £500 by the Newmarket branch of the National Association of Decorative and Fine Arts Societies (NADFAS) after art co-ordinators Penny Waites and Jo Cross successfully applied for a grant.

The school was keen to reflect the village’s local history in the art work which is why they chose to feature Boudicca, who has a local historical connection and features on the Exning village sign. The aim is to create a mural using individual clay tiles from every pupil.

School deputy head Jane Segust said: “As this is such a momentous occasion in our school’s history and future, we are going to mark it with a large-scale piece of art which will remind the children of their achievements for many years to come and will demonstrate the uniqueness of each child coming together to become a part of one entity, one school and one future.”