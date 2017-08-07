Warnings of heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday across East Anglia

Showers giving up to three hours of heavy rain will hit East Anglia tomorrow followed by more continuous rain on Wednesday, the Met Office has warned.

Yellow ‘be aware’ warnings for heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday across East Anglia were issued by the Met Office today.

It says showers will develop between 11am and 9pm on Tuesday that will be heavy and thundery in places.

The warning continues: “Some areas may miss the showers entirely whilst others could see 2 to 3 hours of heavy rain. Where this occurs some disruption is possible such as localised flooding of roads.”

It adds that some places could see 40mm fall in three hours, when the average for all of August in East Anglia is 50mm.

But it doesn’t end there because the Met Office says Wednesday will see heavy rain across the east all day from just after midnight.

That warning says: “Some transport routes may be affected by localised flooding leading to longer journey times. In addition localised flooding of homes and businesses is possible.”

It adds: “A slow-moving weather system affecting southeastern parts of Britain will give 20-40mm of rain quite widely across the area, with perhaps as much as 60-80mm in places through the whole day.

“In some places 20-30mm could fall within 2 or 3 hours. At this stage there remains uncertainty in the exact location of the largest rainfall totals.”

For the latest weather warnings visit www.metoffice.gov.uk

For flood alerts and warnings see https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk

To check the impact on roads see www.trafficengland.com

For rail delays and cancellations see www.greateranglia.co.uk