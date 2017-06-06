Warning of 60mph gusts in East Anglia

The Met Office has issued a warning of high winds gusting up to 60mph in East Anglia this afternoon and evening.

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning issued at 10am today is valid until 10pm tonight.

The Met Office weather warning for wind

It warns: “Strong to gale force west to northwesterly winds will affect many areas today. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are likely with isolated gusts close to 60 mph possible over coasts, hills and locally inland where heavy showers occur.

“Expect some localised transport disruption with some trees perhaps uprooted. Large waves and spray will affect some coasts.

“The strongest winds will affect Wales, western and southern England initially before extending across the Midlands towards Lincolnshire and East Anglia this afternoon. Winds then moderating from the southwest this evening.”

For the latest warnings visit www.metoffice.gov.uk

For roads information visit www.trafficengland.com