Warning of 50mph winds across East Anglia tomorrow

East Anglia can expect winds of up to 50mph from tomorrow morning to early Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware’ weather warning for the whole of England and Wales, valid from 9am on Wednesday.

It says the worst hit areas, with winds up to 70mph, will be high ground in Wales, the West Country and the Pennines, but it adds that winds of up to 50mph will be widespread and may be accompanied by heavy rain in some places.

It says the wind will gradually ease from the west during the night but may not clear eastern areas until dawn on Thursday.