Wanna is Bedford Lodge hotel’s ‘ray of sunshine’

The longest serving member of staff at Newmarket’s Bedford Lodge hotel , described by her boss as “a little ray of sunshine” has received a special presentation to mark her 20 years’ service.

Wanna Taylor works with the kitchen team at the hotel’s , Squires restaurant was presented with a gold bracelet, a bouquet of flowers, clothing vouchers and a spa getaway, and enjoyed champagne and cake with her colleagues at the hotel.

“Every day I am surrounded by my friends, and this makes it a joy to come to work,” said Wanna.

Noel Byrne, the hotel’s chief executive said: “Wanna is a core member of the team . As well as working hard every single day, she is a little ray of sunshine in the hotel and is always there to brighten up our days.

“We are so proud to have such a special staff member. ”