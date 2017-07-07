Volunteers wanted as Girls’ Night Out helpers

Organisers of the Girls’ Night Out fund raising walk have appealed for help to ensure the event runs without a hitch.

St Nicholas Hospice Care’s ninth Girls Night Out moonlight walk on Saturday September 9 needs people willing to volunteer for a variety of roles including route marshalling, handing out water and snacks to walkers and welcoming people back at the finish line.

Charlie De-Moore, hospice events fundraiser, said: “Volunteering as a marshal is a great way to get involved with Girls Night Out and enjoy the fantastic atmosphere of the evening if you do not feel able to complete the walk yourself, or if you are a man.”

To volunteer contact Charlie on 01284 715599 or at charlie.de-moore@stnh.org.uk

Walker registration forms are available from hospice shops in Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Newmarket, Haverhill, Mildenhall and Brandon, or www.stnicholashospicecare.org.uk