Volunteers needed in Mildenhall to care for trainee guide dogs

Guide Dogs for the Blind is seeking people in Mildenhall who can give a dog a home while it is in training.

The charity needs people who can look after a dog for 10 weeks, with all care expenses paid by the charity, while it is in the advanced stages of its training. The dogs are 18 months to two years old so are house trained.

Christian Cornforth, a volunteer consultant for the charity, said the dogs’ training is done by the charity’s trainers, one of whom lives in Mildenhall.

He added: “The boarders reinforce what the trainers are doing and make sure the dogs learn things like not going on the furniture. All our volunteers are given a training package.

“It probably wouldn’t suit someone who works full time unless they have flexibility in their hours.”

The person has to be able to drop the dogs off to the trainer at Jubilee Fields between 8.30am and 9am and collect them again from 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Their home and garden must secure for the dogs and guide dogs cannot be left alone for more than four hours, though, with the trainer’s approval, they can be taken places by the boarder.

Guide Dogs for the Blind uses Labradors, golden retrievers, german shepherds, labradoodles and Labrador/retriever crosses.

If you can help or want more information, call Christian on 0345 1430223. More details on all kinds of volunteering are at www.guidedogs.org.uk