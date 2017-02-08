Victim of fatal collision in Newmarket is named

The cyclist who died following a fatal road traffic collision on the outskirts of Newmarket has been named by police.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at 6.45am on Thursday, January 26 to reports of a collision between a DAF lorry and a bicycle on the A142 Fordham Road.

Radoslaw Cisak, 25, of Nimbus Way, Newmarket, suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment.

Police were informed on Saturday, January 28 that he had died from his injuries in hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either the lorry or bicycle immediately prior to it, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 44 of January 26.