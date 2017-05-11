US servicemen are the Pride of Soham

A group of American servicemen are the Pride of Soham after receiving a special award for their volunteer work in the town. Captain Matthew Edwards, Tech Sgt Carl Countryman, Chief Master Sgt Phil Altpeter, all members of the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron (100 LRS), are pictured receiving the award from town council chairman Cllr Geoff Fisher and Cllr Hamish Ross.

Their work in the town is mainly based around the cemetery and its war graves and they are planning to install a map showing the location of all graves.

Cllr Glenn Woodbridge said: “What they have done in the town is absolutely fantastic and we are all very grateful.”