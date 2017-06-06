Updated: Warning of 60mph gusts in East Anglia

The Met Office has issued a warning of high winds gusting up to 60mph in East Anglia this afternoon and evening.

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning issued at 10am today is valid until 10pm tonight and police and UK Power Networks were reporting problems by mid afternoon.

The Met Office weather warning for wind

It warns: “Strong to gale force west to northwesterly winds will affect many areas today. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are likely with isolated gusts close to 60 mph possible over coasts, hills and locally inland where heavy showers occur.

“Expect some localised transport disruption with some trees perhaps uprooted. Large waves and spray will affect some coasts.

“The strongest winds will affect Wales, western and southern England initially before extending across the Midlands towards Lincolnshire and East Anglia this afternoon. Winds then moderating from the southwest this evening.”

Suffolk police urged caution for drivers joining the A14 westbound at Woolpit because of ‘flooding and a large bush’ on the road and said Fen Road, Pakenham, was closed while a fallen powerline, which cut off 17 homes, was dealt with.

UK Power Networks reported powercuts in the Garboldisham area and affecting 152 users in Newmarket, 437 users around Hitcham, nine users near Watton, 68 users near Attleborough, 62 in Groton and an unknown number in Santon Downham,

For the latest warnings visit www.metoffice.gov.uk

For roads information visit www.trafficengland.com

For powercut informations visit www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk

Fallen trees can be reported directly to Suffolk Highways online at www.suffolk.gov.uk and to Norfolk Highways at https://apps.norfolk.gov.uk/HighwaysDefect