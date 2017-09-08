UPDATED: Travellers leave Newmarket school field

Dozens of travellers who set up camp on the former St Felix Middle School site in Newmarket have now started to leave.

Last week a small group of travellers moved onto the site in Fordham Road, but there were reports of as many as 50 caravans there earlier today.

The former St Felix Middle School site in Newmarket after the majority of travellers had left

Newmarket town councillors heard the group had said they were en-route to a site in Essex and were waiting for others to join them before moving on, which has now started to happen.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council, which owns the site and had been progressing legal proceedings, said: “Through mutual agreement they should be off the site fully by the end of today.”

The field, where the travellers were parked, is used by pupils from Fairstead House School for sports.

The council said it would be paying to have the site cleaned up as soon as possible.