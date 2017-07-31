UPDATED: Motorcyclist killed in Lakenheath collision is named

Have your say

A 58-year-old motorcyclist, who died in a two vehicle road traffic collision in Lakenheath on Sunday, has been named.

Police were called last night (Sunday, July 30) at 10.06pm, following reports of a collision between a silver BMW X5 and a motorbike, in Eriswell Road.

Malcolm Lawless, of Eriswell, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital with serious injuries but died.

The road was closed in both directions, at the junction with The Street at Holywell Row, and at the junction with the B1112, The Street, Lakenheath, to allow an investigation to take place, but has since reopened.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD number 427 of Sunday, July 30.