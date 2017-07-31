UPDATED: Man dies after collision in Lakenheath

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Lakenheath.

Police were called last night (Sunday, July 30) at 10.06pm, following reports of a collision between a silver BMW X5 and a motorbike, in Eriswell Road.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent two rapid response vehicles and two ambulance crews and a Magpas Air Ambulance response car attended.

A man, aged in his 50s, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital with serious injuries but died.

The road was closed in both directions, at the junction with The Street at Holywell Row, and at the junction with the B1112, The Street, Lakenheath, but has now reopened.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team, quoting incident reference number 427 of Sunday, July 30.