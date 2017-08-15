UPDATED: Derailed goods train will hit Bury train services until Monday

Recovery has started on a derailed goods train near Manea that has hit services between Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough since Monday.

But Network Rail says the recovery operation is expected to take a number of days and once complete, nearly quarter mile of track needs to be replaced.

The work is scheduled to complete over the weekend and the line is expected to be open on Monday. In the meantime, the line will remain closed and passengers are urged to check before they travel.

A rail crane was brought in overnight on Tuesday so work could begin to lift the 11 derailed wagons from the tracks. Each empty wagon weighs 11 tonnes, with the heaviest container including its contents weighing 106 tonnes.

Each will be lifted onto the undamaged track to be towed away. The train and the wagons that stayed on the track were towed away yesterday afternoon.

Simon Ancona, Network Rail’s chief operating officer for Anglia, said: “We have an army of experts and specialist teams who are working day and night to remove the wagons as quickly as possible. Once they are out of the way we can replace the tracks, carry out the necessary repairs, reopen the line and get passengers on the move again. We expect to be able to reopen the line on Monday. I’d like to thank passengers for their continued patience.”

The incident affects CrossCountry, East Midlands Trains and Greater Anglia passengers. Passengers are advised to check how their journey may be affected with their train operator,

A limited rail replacement bus service is running between Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough, to call at Ely, March, Whittlesea and Peterborough, which is being operated by Panther, Young’s and Discovery.

Services between Ipswich and Peterborough are only going as far as Bury before switching to buses.

Greater Anglia advised: “Customers wishing to travel to Ely can use Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and Cambridge, and Norwich and Cambridge.

“Customers at Manea are advised to use the Help Point to arrange onward transport, due to road access issues.”

Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Cambridge, and Ipswich and Cambridge are mostly unaffected, however some services may Specific train service alterations are available at: www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia

Greater Anglia says advance purchase ticket holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.