UPDATED: Confusion over RAF Mildenhall’s future after Defence Estate review

The Ministry of Defence has announced that it will not require RAF Mildenhall for RAF use after the United States Visiting Forces depart in 2023 but the British Army may move in.

The MoD, which owns the site, announced in January that part of the site will be released for housing and was considering whether it wanted to retain part of the site for British military use.

But a strategic review of its estate, announced yesterday, said ‘no UK reprovision [is] required’ for the RAF once the USAF leaves. That was interpreted by some as meaning the MoD no longer required it.

But when the Bury Free Press asked for clarification today, an MoD spokesman said: “The RAF do not require the site though there may be Army interest in Mildenhall once it has been released back to the UK.”

Forest Heath District Council and Mildenhall’s MP Matt Hancock are both today seeking clarification from the MoD after being led to believe the ministry was giving up the base completely.

Cllr James Waters, leader of Forest Heath District Council, said yesterday:“Today’s announcement is the next step towards understanding how the regeneration of RAF Mildenhall will take place.

“It provides the opportunity to take the work of the council and its partners and to say to the Government and the MoD.

“Now let’s work together to achieve an economic legacy for the site that we can all be proud of.”

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said today that he had a letter from the MoD saying that it no longer needed the site, but he would be going back to them to seek clarification.

He had welcomed the announcement as setting a firm date by which the MoD will leave the whole site was ‘a very helpful step’.

Forest Heath has been consulting the public on RAF Mildenhall’s future in the hope of influencing Government decisions on the base.

Cllr Waters said their vision for the site is one which ‘creates new jobs, provides land for new industry coupled with housing and aviation use centred around maintenance, repair and overhaul - a fantastic way to bring new employment to the area and retain use of the runway and other aviation infrastructure on site’.

Today’s confusion is not the first over the site. When the MoD announced almost a year ago that RAF Mildenhall would be available for housing it incorrectly said it had outline planning permission for 4,000 homes there when no application has ever been made.

Yesterday’s report does clarify what is happening to RAF Barnham near Thetford. It says the RAF Regiment housing there will be provided for at RAF Honington though the force will still require access to the training area there.