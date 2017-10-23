Updated: Car failed to stop after crossing collision with girl in Mildenhall

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses after a teenaged girl was knocked out in collision with a car on a new zebra crossing in Mildenhall.

The incident occurred on the crossing near the old cemetery in Kingsway between 7am and 7.30am last Wednesday, October 18, when a car, thought to be a small, light-coloured one with round headlights, was in collision with a teenage pedestrian.

Suffolk Police say she was initially knocked unconscious and was treated in hospital for minor injuries, but has been discharged.

A spokeswoman added: “Police would like to thank the members of public who stopped at the scene to assist the girl, and are making enquiries to trace the vehicle involved.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who have seen the collision and anyone who may have information about the vehicle or driver involved.”

If you can help, call the roads policing team at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 48 of October 18.

The crossing, which links two well used alleyways, has only been open a few months.