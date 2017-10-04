UPDATE: Sonic boom shakes Suffolk as fighter intercepts civilian jet

A military aircraft performed a sonic boom which was heard over most of Suffolk today as it intercepted a passenger jet after a security alert.

The flight from Kaunas, Lithuania, to Luton Airport was diverted to Stansted Airport where Essex Police were on scene.

The plane landed at 8.55am and the passengers were safely brought off. The runway was closed for a short time.

An RAF spokesman said:“The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this morning from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft.

“The Typhoon aircraft were authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons; any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted.”

The sound, which was heard from about 8.30am, had people from all over the county taking to social media.

Suffolk Police said on Twitter: “We can now confirm that the loud bangs heard across Suffolk this morning was a sonic boom produced by military aircraft.”

Reports from Elmswell, Stowmarket, Haughley and Great Barton said it ‘shook buildings’, as it went across the area.

Gillian Childs, who was in Badwell Ash,‏ said: “Anyone else hear a sonic boom over Suffolk at 0835 today? Thankfully, all windows intact!”

In Norfolk it was also heard in East Harling and Diss, it was also detected by the Elmsett seismic station, near Hadleigh.

Georgia Fry, from Thetford, said: “My entire house shook and my dining room doors swung open!”