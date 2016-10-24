Update on Parkway crash victims

A man injured in a serious collision between a car and a lorry in Parkway, Bury St Edmunds, remains in hospital while his passenger daughter in now recuperating at home.

Suffolk Police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, East Anglian Air Ambulance and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust were called to the collision outside the multi-storey car park at about 1.05pm on August 4.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s from Mildenhall, and his daughter, believed to be five-years-old and from Newmarket, were freed from the car and taken by air ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Both sustained serious head injuries and were in a critical condition.

Today a police spokeswoman said the little girl is recuperating at home and undergoing rehabilitation.

Her father, however, is still being treated in Addenbrooke’s where he remains in a serious condition.