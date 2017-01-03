UPDATE: Kittens stolen from RSPCA Suffolk rehoming centre found safe - police investigation continues

Two rescued kittens stolen following a break-in at the RSPCA Suffolk and East Ipswich branch on Monday have been returned.

The 12 week-old siblings, named Pluto and Lilo, were taken from their enclosure after intruders trespassed onto the site on Mill Lane, Martlesham after forcing the cattery door open. They also took the kitten’s paperwork and veterinary notes.

A spokesman for the RSPCA today said: “Staff at the RSPCA Suffolk and East Ipswich branch are relieved that the two kittens taken from the property on Monday night have been returned to the centre.

“Police will now continue to investigate the incident so no further information is available at this time.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference ‘CAD 59’ of 3 January 2016.