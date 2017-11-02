Union boss fears cuts to Newmarket's non-emergency ambulance services

A union official has warned there could be cuts to Newmarket’s hospital transport service when it is handed over to a private company to run.

On Thursday it was announced that E-zec Medical would take over the non-emergency transport from April next year after winning the tender from the West Suffolk Care Commissioning Group.

Unison regional secretary Chris Jenkinson said: “The only decision that will influence E-zec Medical is the bottom line. Our experience is when this happens quality goes down hill.

“We cannot continue having our vital public services handed over to the lowest cost bidder in the hope they won’t mess up. The NHS should be run for the benefit of patients, with staff paid decent wages, not for the benefit of shareholders in private companies.”

A spokesman for West Suffolk CCG said: “The priority has been to identify an organisation which will deliver safe, high quality NHS non-emergency patient services and which also offers value for money for local taxpayers.”

The Journal approached E-Zec Medical for comment but none was forthcoming at the time publication.