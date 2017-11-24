Two men in court charged with Burwell Co-op raid

Two men were due in court in Leicester this morning charged with burglary at Burwell’s North Street Co-op on Wednesday and a number of other ATM machine raids.

Thirty-one-year-old Charlie Smith, of Mere Lane in Bitteswell, near Lutterworth in Leicestershire and 36-year-old Alfie Adams, of Bickershaw Lane in Wigan, have both been charged with four counts of burglary and one count of theft.

The charges relate to burglaries at the Co-operative stores in Cosby in Leicestershire, and in Bignal Court, Kettering, Northamptonshire, on Tuesday, theft

of a motor vehicle in Nuneaton in Warwickshire, between Monday November 20 and Thursday November 23 and burglaries at Tesco Express in Hinckley, Leicestershire,and at the Co-operative store in Burwell on Wednesday.