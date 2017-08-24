Twenty six years ago Paddocks pupils had design on T shirts

If you were a pupils at Newmarket’s Paddocks Primary School back in 1991 you might be able to spot yourself in this week photograph from the Journal’s archive.

It was taken in March 1991 and shows youngsters with the T-shirts they designed for a competition held as part of their spring fair which raised £760 for the School Association’s Funds which was used to buy equipment for the school.

The winning designers were four-year-old Jemma Williams, Amy Wigley, six and nine-year-old Claire Mowl.