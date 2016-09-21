TUESDAY ROUND-UP: Needham Market up to fourth after first home win of the season, while Bury Town surrender unbeaten record

Needham Market climbed up to fourth in the Ryman League Premier Division after thrashing Grays Athletic 5-1 at Bloomfields last night.

Max Booth’s 10th minute opener sent the Marketmen into the break with a 1-0 lead, before second-half goals from Jack Curtis, Manny Osei and Reece Dobson (two) sealed their joint biggest ever win in the Ryman League’s top flight.

Joel Appiah-Kubi netted a late consolation for the visitors two minutes from time, but it could not stop Mark Morsley’s Needham side from a third straight win in all competitions.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, AFC Sudbury slipped to back-to-back defeats for the first time this season after losing 3-2 at home to Billericay Town.

A brace from Junior Luke put Billericay 2-0 up on the half hour mark, before the Yellows hit back with goals from Liam Wales and Aaron Greene to send the two sides into half-time level at 2-2.

Kreshnic Krasniqi grabbed the winner for the Essex side in the 71st minute though, as AFC dropped to sixth in the table.

Bury Town’s unbeaten record in Ryman League Division One North this season came to an end after a 2-0 home defeat against AFC Hornchurch last night.

After Noel Aitkens missed a penalty to put the Blues in front, Ayrton Coley struck either side of the interval to secure all the points for Hornchurch.

Meanwhile, Soham Town Rangers remain in the Division One North relegation zone following a 3-0 reverse away at Ware.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup, a patched-up Hadleigh United side were thumped 7-0 by Brantham Athletic, while an Andrew Wood double clinched a 2-1 victory for Walsham-le-Willows away at Framlingham Town.

And finally, Norwich City progressed to the fourth round of the EFL Cup after an impressive 2-0 victory at in-form Everton.

RYMAN LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Sudbury 2 Billericay Town 3, Needham Market 5 Grays Athletic 1.

Division One North: Bury Town 0 AFC Hornchurch 2, Ware 3 Soham Town Rangers 0.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

League Challenge Cup: Brantham Athletic 7 Hadleigh Utd 0, Framlingham Town 1 Walsham le Willows 2.

Premier Division: Ely City 2 Godmanchester Rovers 2.

First Division: Woodbridge Town 5 Needham Market Res 1.