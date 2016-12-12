Tributes to Soham couple Clive and Janet Beaumont killed in road crash

Tributes have been paid to an elderly Soham couple who were killed following a road crash near Prickwillow on Thursday.

Seventy-nine-year-old Janet Beaumont and her husband Clive, also 79, were on their way home from a tea dance at the Hiams Sports and Social Club when their red Honda Jazz was involved in a collision with four other vehicles on the B1104 at around 5.30pm. Mrs Beaumont died at the scene while Mr Beaumont, who was driving, died in Addenbrooke’s Hospital as the result of his injuries.

The couple, of Brook Street, had been members of the congregation at Soham Methodist Church for many years and the Rev Colin Watkins said their deaths had been a shock to all who knew them.

“They were both much loved and very gentle people and this news has been very hard to take in,” said Mr Watkins. “They were regular members of the congregation and great supporters of all church activities helping out whenever they could. Any sudden death is a shock but this has hit people particularly hard.”