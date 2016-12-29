Tributes paid to Claire Taylor killed in Great Bradley collision

Tributes have been paid to a mother killed following a collision with a car at Great Bradley on Tuesday.

Pedestrian Claire Taylor, who was 41, and came from the village, died at the scene of the incident which happened at around 10.10am on the B1061 and also involved a Vauxhall Corsa.

In a statement Mrs Taylor’s family said she was a much loved wife, mother, daughter and sister.

“Claire loved life in all its many facets, kind and understanding to all her family, both near and far, friends and work colleagues. She was training hard for the Rome marathon that she was running in April 2017, her training was going well and she was on target,” it read.

“Claire will be sorely missed by all who knew her but especially her husband, two children, mother and family.”