Triathlete Lucy races in memory of Lauren Danks

A teenage triathlete completed the London Triathlon in memory of her friend, Lauren Danks, who was killed by a drink driver, and was cheered all the way by members of the 21-year-old Soham beauty therapist’s family.

Lucy Dunmore, who is 19, has so far raised just over £3,300 for the Road Victims’ Trust, a charity Lauren’s parents Claire and Robert Danks, have also chosen to support.

On Sunday Lucy lined up with thousands of competitors for the London event. She was taking part in the sprint distance which incorporated a 750 metre swim in the Royal Victoria Dock, a 20k bike ride and a five kilometre run.

Lucy, who had been training for the event since January finished the race in two hours and 18 minutes.

“I was very nervous particularly when I saw all those thousands of bikes racked up ready for the race,” said Lucy, “but I was really pleased with my time particularly as I took eight minutes off my best swim time.

“Lauren’s mum Claire had contacted me in the week saying all the family were supporting me and I was so happy when she was there on Sunday with Lauren’s brothers, her aunt and her nephew,” she said.

“ It meant so much to me to hear them cheering me on. The whole thing was an incredible experience and something so positive to remember Lauren.”

She said Lauren’s father Robert has also intended to come but had broken his ankle the day before the event.

The Bedford-based charity, the Road Victims’ Trust was set up to provide support for victims of fatal and life-changing road accidents in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

Lauren Danks died in November last year when drink driver Nelson Curtis crashed into her car at 104mph on the A11.

Despite knowing what had happened Curtis, who is 64, from Lakenheath, fled the scene of the accident driving more than two miles with only three wheels on his powerful Jaguar car.

He was later arrested and last month, at Ipswich Crown Court was jailed for seven years and banned from driving for eight and a half years.

Lauren’s family have been left devastated by her loss and set up their own Facebook tribute, Our Princess, in her memory, which has been inundated with hundreds of messages from Lauren’s friends.