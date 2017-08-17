Trevor’s Star trek quest

A charity offering support to children who have suffered the loss of a parent is set to benefit from a 300-mile sponsored trek planned by a businessman.

Financial advisor Trevor Stanbridge, who splits his time between homes in Gazeley and Norfolk, aims to walk and run from outside Buckingham Palace to the seaside resort of Hunstanton – covering 30 miles a day for 10 days, to raise the cash for Cambridge-based Stars.

“I’ll be 60 next year and as I’m fortunate enough to be fit and in good health I decided to do something big while I can,” said Trevor, who played football for Newmarket Town back in the 1970s.

“I lost both my parents as an adult some 15 years ago and, to this day, find it difficult to deal with. I can’t imagine what it must be like for a child,” said Trevor.

“I have a friend who works with Star and an eight-year-old girl, who was coming to the end of her counselling, told her that she was thankful that Stars helped her and other children because ‘without your help we’d all be stuck forever’. That has stayed in my mind and I often think about it when I’m training for the walk,” he added.

Trevor, whose target is to raise £5,000, will set out on September 14 on a route via the Thames estuary on part of the South East England Coast Path, through Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk, arriving at Hunstanton 10 days later.

To find out more about Star, visit www.talktostars.org.uk and to sponsor Trevor visit www.justgiving.com - Trevor’s Trek for Stars.