Travellers trash Newmarket site

Travellers have left a site in Newmarket this afternoon after occupying the property for the past two weeks.

Police and bailiffs first ordered the fleet of 28 caravans and associated vehicles to leave the Willie Snaith Road site, near Tesco, at 10am today but they continued to occupy the office car park until about 4pm.

Throughout the afternoon the travellers continued to negotiate the time of their departure with officials, with bailiffs threatening to begin to tow away vehicles.

After leaving, the car park was left strewn with hundreds of bags of rubbish, empty tins and bottles, gas canisters, a large pile of wood and dirt, nappies, two Tesco trollies and cigarette packets.

There were visible signs of human waste, with one official saying they have been using the back of a nearby bin storage as a toilet.

They did not gain entry into the building on the site, but one window pane was smashed.