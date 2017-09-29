Travellers leave Newmarket and set up camp in Burwell

Travellers were evicted from the car park of an empty office complex in Newmarket’s Willie Snaith Road today only to move a few miles down the road to Burwell where they have set up an illegal camp on Margaret Field.

By 4,30pm today at least 20 vans had arrived on the land, which is a large open area off Heath Road, maintained by the parish council which contains children’s play apparatus and is used for football and cricket training.

The field was left to the parish by Col O’Calloghan in memory of his wife whose name it bears.

Ballifs and police had overseen the travellers’ departure from Willie Snaith Road where they had been for a fortnight. The site had been left strewn with rubbish and human waste.