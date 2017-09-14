Travellers clean-up will cost Newmarket taxpayers thousands of pounds

Travellers finally left their illegal camp at Newmarket’s St Felix Middle School after a county council and police operation which is likely to cost local taxpayers up to £10,000. This will include the clearing up of rubble and rubbish left by the travellers during the week they were on the land. Councillor Tony Goldson, cabinet member for health at Suffolk County Council, said: “It is too early to know the full cost to the council of the recent encampment in Newmarket.

“However from previous encampments we estimate that the cost is likely to be between £3,500-£5,000. This however will not necessarily take into account the resources of partners such as the police.”

The travellers have now moved on to Fordham, where, on Tuesday there were some 35 vans and caravans parked on land at Trinity Hall Farm.

Their arrival saw the cancellation of the regular Fordham car boot sale on Sunday. Event organiser Richard Taylor said: “They invaded on Friday and we hope they will be gone in time for the next sale on September 24.”