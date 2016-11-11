Updated: Arrest after woman found dead in car on A11 at Red Lodge - road reopened

A man has been arrested in connection with a young woman found dead in her car on the A11 at Red Lodge early today.

Police were called just after midnight this morning, Friday 11 November, to reports a vehicle had been found off the road on the A11 southbound.

A young woman was found inside the vehicle – a Citroën car – but she had died at the scene in spite of the work of a Suffolk Accident Rescue Service volunteer doctor. She is believed to have been the only person in the vehicle and her next of kin are aware.

The road was closed as police began an investigation into what had happened and discovered a second vehicle had been involved.

A Suffolk Police spokeswoman said at about 11.45am: “Following work to trace this, a vehicle – a Jaguar – was recovered and a 63-year-old man was arrested just after 4am this morning on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving and failing to stop following a road traffic collision.”

He has been taken into custody at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre to be interviewed.

The closure is creating long traffic jams through Mildenhall as drivers try to find an alternative route.

Highways England said at about 12.30pm that all lanes have now been reopened but it warned that it would take some time for congestion stretching back to Elveden to clear.

Anyone who may have seen any incident late last night, Thursday 10 November, should call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD reference 2 of today, Friday November 11.