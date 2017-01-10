UPDATE: Man and woman killed in head-on crash on A1307 between Haverhill and Horseheath

Two people died in a head-on collision on the A1307 yesterday afternoon (January 9) which police continue to investigate.

The crash happened at about 2.55pm on Monday between Horseheath and Haverhill.

A silver Hyundai Matrix being driven north was in collision with a white Vauxhall Vivaro heading south.

A man and a woman travelling in the Hyundai died of their injuries at the scene.

The only person in the Vauxhall, a 42-year-old man from Haverhill, suffered slight injuries.

The road was closed and reopened at about 8pm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101.

