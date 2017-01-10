MP calls for urgent improvements to A1307 after two killed in head-on crash near Haverhill

Fresh calls for safety improvements to the A1307 have been voiced by West Suffolk’s MP after two people were killed in a head-on collision yesterday.

Today, Matt Hancock MP said: “The accident that took place on the A1307 on Monday is another terrible tragedy. My thoughts are with the family and friends of the two victims. There have been far too many accidents on this stretch of the A1307, too often with fatal consequences.

“I am doing all I can to get improvements to make the road safer.”

The crash took place at about 2.55pm on Monday between Horseheath and Haverhill.

A silver Hyundai Matrix being driven north was in collision with a white Vauxhall Vivaro heading south.

A man and a woman travelling in the Hyundai died of their injuries at the scene.

The only person in the Vauxhall, a 42-year-old man from Haverhill, suffered slight injuries.

Mr Hancock added: “Last month I met with the Roads Minister John Hayes to make the case for both short term safety measures, and a long term solution that also sorts out the traffic problem. Local partners are working together in the A1307 Strategy Board which I chair alongside the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Haverhill to try to get more improvements.

“I have campaigned for this since having been elected an MP for West Suffolk and it is imperative that there is action on this issue as soon as possible to prevent more needless accidents and deaths on this road. I will not rest until we have improvements to this dangerous road.”

UPDATE: Linton couple named as victims of A1307 crash