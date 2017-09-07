Town set to saddle-up for cycling bonanza

Newmarket is gearing up for a day to remember with the Tour of Britain cycle race rolling into town on Friday ready for the start of stage six of one of the country’s most prestigious sporting events.

Up to 8,000 people are expected to pack the town centre to see a host of the world’s top riders – including ten-time race stage winner Mark Cavendish, making his comeback from injury after fracturing his shoulder bladein a crash in the Tour de France.

Newmarket’s mayor Cllr Andy Drummond said: “As the international home of horseracing, we are used to hosting great sporting occasions, but this race has a special quality.

“Cycling is a really inclusive, social activity, as our excellent clubs show, and while the professionals achieve unbelievable performances, outside the race they are approachable and great ambassadors for the sport.

“I am proud that the Tour has returned to our part of the world, and I am sure we will give them a welcome they’ll remember.”

As well as Newmarket, the route will take the riders to Exning, where the stage race will officially get under way, Fordham, Worlington and Mildenhall, before heading to Bury St Edmunds and leaving west Suffolk on its way to Aldeburgh.

The riders are expected to arrive in Newmarket around 8.30am and while they warm up waiting for the start spectators will be able to watch and get autographs.

At 9.45am, members of the 20 competing teams, race officials and the entourage of vehicles will line up behind a gantry and stage outside the Jockey Club, from where the riders will be presented to the crowds.

Large screen TVs are being installed along the High Street so spectators won’t miss anything.

Fifty community cyclists, including teams from local academies and cycle clubs, will lead the peloton along the High Street into Exning Road, heading towards the start proper in Exning.

The High Street will be closed to traffic from 4am until the afternoon.

Cllr Lance Stanbury, Forest Heath cabinet member for planning and growth, said: “This is a tremendous, one-off, opportunity for business to seize the day to present their unique brands to a national and international audience of potential customers and visitors.”