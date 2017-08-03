Thirteenth man sentenced over attack on football fan Simon Dobbin

A man has received a suspended sentence for his role in an attack on a football supporter from Mildenhall who was left permanently brain damaged.

About 24 people set upon Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin and his friends, in Southend, following a match between Cambridge and Southend United on March 21, 2015.

No Caption ABCDE

He spent a year in hospital and rehabilitation before returning home to Mildenhall, where he needs 24-hour care and is unable to walk or talk.

Although police do not know who threw the fateful blows which left Mr Dobbin with his life-changing injuries, 12 men were jailed for their part in the attack last month.

Another man Ian Young, who was found guilty of assisting an offender and admitted a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon, pepper spray, was sentenced on Wednesday.

Young, 41, of Brightwell Avenue, Westcliff, was sentenced to 14 months for assisting an offender and four months for possession of the pepper spray, to run consecutively.

The 18-month term was suspended for 24 months.

He must also complete 250 hours of unpaid work.