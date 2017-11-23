Thieves strike Newmarket home while family sleep

Callous burglars have left a Newmarket family devastated after they crept into their house while they slept and stole £500 they had saved to buy Christmas presents for their three children.

Thirty-nine-year-old Gary King and his wife Rachel, 32, only realised their Bill Rickaby Drive home had been broken into when they woke on Saturday morning.

The thieves, who had forced open a door to get in, had also stolen the couple’s wedding and engagement rings as well as other jewellery, some clothing and the keys to the family’s car.

“When I got up at 6am I found the jewellery box at the top of the stairs, my first reaction was to ask my wife ‘why did you let the kids play with it, you’ve probably lost your jewellery now’. Then it sank in,” said Gary.

“The dresser drawer was wide open and then panic set in and I realised the house was cold. I went down stairs and the door was wide open,” he said.

The couple, who have been married for six years, have three children, Percy who is three, Albert, one, and baby Florence, who is just nine weeks, and Gary said the fact that someone had been in their house and wandered around as they and the youngsters slept was a frightening one.

