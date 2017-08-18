Thetford woman ordered to repay almost £800,000 to former employer

A woman who defrauded her employer of more than £1.7 million has been ordered to repay almost £800,000 of her remaining gains following an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

Tracey Stevenson, 54, of Arlington Way, Thetford, was instructed to pay back hundreds of thousands of pounds to her former Newmarket-based employer, Ecsec Ltd, at the conclusion of Friday’s confiscation proceedings at Cambridge Crown Court.

In July last year, Stevenson was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for fraudulently diverting £1.713 million from the company’s bank accounts, which she used to fund her lifestyle, as well as an addiction to online gaming read more.

On Friday (August 11), as a result of a Proceeds of Crime Act Confiscation Order, she was directed to repay £786,766 within three months. If the order is not met, she will be made to serve a further six years’ imprisonment on top of her original sentence.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Fernandes, of ERSOU’s regional economic crime unit, said: “This confiscation order made by the court brings to a conclusion an investigation conducted by our specialist financial investigators, alongside our colleagues in Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

“We are immensely satisfied with this outcome to what has been a complex investigation, and has ensured that the defendant in this case has been stripped of the profit she had made from her crime. In addition the company, who had fallen victim to her offending, has been compensated as a consequence, and the case goes to show that crime certainly does not pay.”