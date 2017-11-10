The Vamps to headline Newmarket Racecourses' Summer Saturday Live 2018

Chart topping band The Vamps are set to perform at Newmarket Racecourses next summer.

Headlining at Summer Saturday Live, the band will be taking to the stage at the July course on the last bank holiday in August at the family friendly event.

The Vamps said: "We are really excited to headline Newmarket Racecourses next summer, it's going to be our first racecourse headline show! We'll be playing lots of new songs as well as old. Bring your hats a lets have a dance."

The band follows in the footsteps of Jess Glynne, McBusted and Little Mix who have performed at Newmarket's Summer Saturday Live.

The Vamps are one of the most successful current British bands, clocking up five top-ten hits including 'Wild Heart', 'Last Night' and 'Somebody to You'. Their first single, 'All Night', went to number one in the UK Official Chart.

Amy Starkey, Regional Director East of Jockey Club Racecourses, said: "We are thrilled to announce The Vamps as our first act of 2018, who will take to the stage for our family friendly Summer Saturday Live racing plus music event next August.

"It will be great to welcome the band to Newmarket Racecourses for the first time and I have no doubt that they will put on a fantastic show for what is always a great afternoon of entertainment, starting the bank holiday weekend in style."

Tickets will go on sale at 8am on November 17 via The Jockey Club online.