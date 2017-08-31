The Racing Centre rides to the rescue of Newmarket Gym Club

The future of a popular sports club, which was under threat after its 170 members were told they had to leave their current base at the former Scaltback Middle School, has been assured thanks to the town’s Racing Centre.

Newmarket Gymnastics Club was told it had to find alternative premises as Suffolk County Council has decided to demolish the old school, but club secretary Sally Wallace confirmed yesterday that the club – which currently has around 200 youngsters on its waiting list – would be moving to the Fred Archer Way centre in January. In the meantime it was hoping to be allowed to continue using the Scaltback facilities until December.

“We are so pleased and grateful to the centre for stepping in,” said Sally. “And I want to say thank you to them and also to all the people who supported us including our parents, Abbeycroft Leisure and Fairstead House School, who offered facilities.

“We needed a combination of floor space and storage space which was hard to find and we were worried that the club would close, but thanks to the Racing Centre we are safe and can look forward to the future.”

Tom Lee, manager of The Racing Centre, said: “We are really pleased to have been able to save Newmarket Gymnastics Club from the threat of closure. It was vitally important to them to stay in central Newmarket for the club to continually exist. Our location and facilities here at The Racing Centre made this the perfect venue. We have worked hard to ensure the club can continue to operate in the same way and cannot wait for them to come to us in 2018. We would like to thank the county council for granting the club an extension to their time at Scaltback, to help with the transition into new premises.”

And he added: “This shows to me that the local community can indeed work together to find the best solution for community groups like it has. The Racing Centre is a community hub for Newmarket. We look forward to welcoming the gymnasts, coaches and all their families in the New Year”