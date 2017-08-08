The case of Mildenhall’s disappearing zebra

Installing a pedestrian crossing in Mildenhall proved not to be a black and white issue.

Part of Queensway, near Police Station Square, was closed for a day last month while contractors installed drop kerbs and painted a zebra crossing on the road, though without the zigzag lines.

But days later the white crossing lines were painted black, then the road was closed again last week and all traces of the zebra removed.

A Suffolk Highways spokeswoman said: “The courtesy pedestrian crossing at Queensway in Mildenhall has been temporarily closed whilst that small section of the road is resurfaced. The dropped kerbs and new paving will provide a safer crossing position for pedestrians away from the busy junction.”

So had they painted white crossing lines only to resurface the road days later or should it not have been a zebra crossing?

The spokeswoman admitted: “It is a crossing point rather than a zebra crossing. The white lines will not be replaced as these are not essential for a crossing point.”

There are regulations on how zebra crossing must be laid out to be a legally enforceable crossing on which drivers must give way to pedestrians. A courtesy crossing has no such legal requirement and is simply a place where drop kerbs make it easier to cross.