Tattersalls gears up for 'once in a generation' sale

A ‘once in a generation’ sale of bloodstock from one of the world’s most successful thoroughbred studs looks set to send the price indicator board at Tattersalls into overdrive next month.

Twenty-two fillies and mares from the Ballymacoll Stud in Ireland will go under the hammer at Park Paddocks, in Newmarket, from Monday, December 4, marking the end of an era for the legendary breeding operation which in the last 40 years has raced or bred the winners of the Derby, the Oaks, the 2000 Guineas, the St Leger, the Irish Derby, the Irish Oaks, the Irish 2000 Guineas, the Melbourne Cup, the Breeders’ Cup Turf, the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf, the Hong Kong Derby and the Japan Cup.

Not since the dispersal of owner breeder Jim Joel’s bloodstock, also at Tattersalls, back in 1986 will owners and breeders have the opportunity to buy stock nurtured over nearly 60

years by successive generations of the same family at one stud.

“The once in a generation Ballymacoll Dispersal adds a unique dimension to this year’s Tattersalls December Sale,” said Edmond Mahony. chairman of Tattersalls which has already had a taste of the excitement in store.

In October, Ballymacoll’s yearling filly by Kingman made 1.7 million guineas. Her dam, Justlookdonttouch, alongside her multiple Stakes winning daughter, Abingdon, and her two-year-old daughter, Aim of Artemis, will be among the highlights of the much anticipated dispersal.

In total, eight of the 14 Ballymacoll broodmares are Group or Listed performers including champion Islington in foal to Kingman, Group 2 winner Eleanor Duse, in foal to Frankel and Group 3 winner Liber Nauticus in foal to Derby winner Harzand.