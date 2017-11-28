Surprises in store for Royal British Legion Suffolk Annual Conference – which will be like ‘no other’

The organising committee behind the upcoming Royal British Legion Suffolk Annual Conference says the event will be no like no other – with some surprises in store.

The 2018 Annual Conference will take place on Saturday, January 27, in the Needham Market Community Centre.

Effectively the AGM for all branches in the county, it is a chance to air views, hear from a senior speaker, find out what has been happening, and what is planned .

There will be table top displays to highlight what the RBL has to offer, and there will be a briefing on how the organisation in Suffolk will commemorate the end of the First World War next year.

In the afternoon there will be a presentation by a senior officer on the history of the Brigade of Gurkhas, their past, their present and their future. There will also be a display by serving soldiers from The Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment who will perform their Kukri Dance Routine.