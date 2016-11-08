Supreme Court Brexit appeal questioned by South Suffolk MP

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge yesterday asked the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis MP to forget the appeal to the Supreme Court against Article 50 having to go through Parliament.

Last week the High Court ruled MPs must be allowed to debate the decision to leave the European Union.

Although likely to be passed by MPs, Prime Minister Teresa May believes Government alone should make the decision over when article 50 should be triggered and has said she will appeal the decision at the Supreme Court.

Once article 50 has been triggered two years of negotiations will follow between Britain and European nations before the country officially leaves the European Union.

On Monday Mr Cartlidge questioned the need for the appeal, instead insisting the Bill would be passed and the country could get on with Brexit.

“I have to say I’m slightly surprised after all the questions we’ve had that he still wants to go ahead with his appeal,” he said.

“It must be blindingly obvious to him that he would receive a huge majority on a second reading for a short bill committing to invoke article 50.

“And can I just ask him this, would he not reflect on the powerful statement that would send to our EU partners and the other players if that happened.”

In reply Rt Hon Davis said: “Well I put the condition on the end of it, if that happened of course.

“There are issues here which are both political, constitutional and legal and we need to resolve all of them and the best way to do that is to take this case to its full course and that’s what we’ll do at the supreme court of the United Kingdom to make its decision.”