Superstars on show at Soham

All eyes may have been on the likes of Usain Bolt and Mo Farah at the World Athletics Championships last week but events at Soham’s annual Junior Superstars event were no less hotly contested.

More than 70 youngsters from the town and surrounding area took part in the three-day event organised by staff at the Ross Peers Sports Centre.

They had to show their skills at a wide variety of competitions and challenges to show their sporting ability and have lots of fun at the same time.

Activities included archery, basketball, quoits, sprints, pursuit cycling, distance running, wacky races such as sack and egg-and- spoon events, golf putting, gym tests, long jump, throwing, football and netball.

Points were awarded for each activity throughout the three days, with trophies awarded to the overall age group winners on Thursday, the final day.

Winners, who received their trophies from event organiser Claire Norton, were: Zoe McIntyre (U8 girls), Ben Sargeant (U8 boys), Chloe Pringle (U11 girls), Tommie Jakes (U11 boys), Emily Sargeant (U14 girls), and Connor Day (U14 boys).