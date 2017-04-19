Sunday Suppers gets shed loads of help from Bury Rotary Club

A group which makes food for homeless people has a new shed to store its supplies in thanks to a Bury Free Press article and Bury St Edmunds’ Rotary Club.

In February we ran a story on how retired nurse Dottie Mistry, from Beck Row, felt sorry for homeless people in Bury so she began making them soup then appealed on Facebook for anyone interested in helping.

Sunday Suppers' new shed boughgt for them, with some supplies, by Bury Rotary Club

That was in November 2016 and by the time our article came out it had blossomed and she had 300 willing volunteers. The group called itself Sunday Suppers and operates a rota system so everyone can take it in turns to help.

Worlington Hall Hotel has also got involved, preparing batches of food for 50 people at a time using ingredients provided by the group.

Each week the group prepares hot food, sandwiches, cakes and drinks for about 25 hungry people in Bury, most of whom sleep rough.

They also give out packed lunches and a few return with snacks and hot drinks on Monday and Thursday nights to spend time in the doorways where they sleep.

Dottie had applied for grant funding but Geoff Pollard from Bury St Edmunds Rotary Club read the article and contacted the Bury Free Press saying he thought the club could help them.

So last Thursday the Rotary Club presented Sunday Suppers with a shed and a large quantity of disposable plates and cutlery.

President Jenny Benfield said: “We read the article about Sunday Suppers and we were very impressed with the help the group is providing, and we are very pleased to be able to help in this way.”